Woman reunited with missing chihuahua three days after car crash in Torrox Natali Carton lost consciousness when her off-road vehicle overturned in the dry riverbed of the River Güi and her pet dog managed to escaped from the vehicle

A 58-year-old Belgian woman and Torrox resident, has been reunited with her pet chihuahua after the dog escaped from the car she was driving, when she had an accident last Tuesday 17 January. She was going to visit her mother in Torre del Mar and instead of taking the motorway, she took the N-340, coastal road.

Natali Carton’s off-road vehicle overturned while she was driving along the River Güi, on the border between Torrox and Vélez-Málaga. Although Natali lost consciousness and suffered a number of minor injuries, what she was most worried about was Tokyo, her 16-week-old Chihuahua. "I don't know what happened to me, I don't remember anything, I must have blacked out," says Carton.

Natali posted information about the dog on social networks and returned to the vicinity of the accident on several occasions, with no luck. However, three days later, last Friday 20 January, she was reunited with her pet.

Favourie toy

"I brought her favourite toy, which makes a sound, and when she heard it, she came out," said Carton, who added that the animal was "malnourished and thirsty" but not in immediate need of medical attention. "She drank water and ate, I haven't had to take her to the vet, for now. It's a real miracle," Natali said.

Carton explained that two years ago she “lost two other chihuahuas, one got lost in the countryside and the other died of grief". She even offered "a financial reward" to anyone who could provide information as to their whereabouts.

Natali has been closely linked to the Axarquía for several decades. Her daughter lives in Nerja and her mother in Torre del Mar. She has a house in Torrox, and divides her time between Spain and Belgium, where she works in the hotel industry.