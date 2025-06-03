Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Plan Infoca
112 incident

Wildfire on Costa del Sol quickly brought under control

The blaze started in the La Exotica residential area which is situated just north of the A-7 Mediterranean motorway

Eugenio Cabezas

Frigiliana

Tuesday, 3 June 2025, 11:53

A wildfire which broke out at around 2pm on Monday 2 June in Frigiliana in the east of Malaga province was brought under control by 6pm according to the Junta de Andalucía's Plan Infoca brigade for the prevention and control of forest fires.

The blaze started in the La Exotica residential area which is situated just north of the A-7 Mediterranean motorway. Infoca mobilised a helicopter, a firefighting plane as well as forest firefighters teams, an environmental agent and a fire engine to tackle the flames.

Nerja Local Police officers and fire crews from Nerja and Vélez-Málaga were also deployed to the area which has a number of residential areas and scattered rural properties.

