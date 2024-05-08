Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The National Police display for Axarquía schoolchildren. SUR
Why were there so many drones flying over Spain&#039;s Vélez-Málaga today?
Police

Why were there so many drones flying over Spain's Vélez-Málaga today?

National Police dogs, the Tedax explosive device deactivation team, motorbikes, vans and patrol cars were also seen in action in the Costa del Sol town this Wednesday

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Wednesday, 8 May 2024, 16:22

Compartir

Drones, police dogs, the Tedax explosive device deactivation team, motorbikes, vans and patrol cars all participated in an exhibition by Spain’s National Police this Wednesday 8 May at Vélez-Málaga’s Fernando Ruiz Hierro football and athletics ground.

The event formed part of the force’s 200th anniversary celebrations and some 3,500 schoolchildren from Vélez-Málaga and Benamocarra in the Axarquía on the eastern side of Malaga province enjoyed the shows.

The drones proved to be among the most popular part of the display among primary and secondary school pupils, which the police explained were used to “search for people with thermal cameras and up to 24 hour autonomy”.

The officers also gave the children an insight into the pursuit and arrest of a criminal in the middle of the football pitch, which got a big round of applause from everyone. The Tedax display also went down well with the pupils.

The event ended with the opportunity to explore some of the police vehicles and talk with national and local police officers, including the new head of the Local Police in Vélez-Málaga, Rafael Mora.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Tickets go on sale for Davis Cup tennis finals in Malaga
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town loses out on 9.2 million euros in funding for improvements to water supply
  3. 3 Why did Santa swap the snow in Lapland for the sunny Costa del Sol, some eight months before Christmas?
  4. 4 Malaga province olive trees no longer in the running for Unesco World Heritage recognition
  5. 5 Another bad day at the office for Malaga CF
  6. 6 Why were there so many drones flying over Spain's Vélez-Málaga today?
  7. 7 As opening date is announced, around 40% of long-term spaces in new Benalmádena car park already snapped up
  8. 8 Cosmetics company Rituals opens at Costa del Sol shopping centre
  9. 9 Fuengirola's international fair hailed a huge success due to big influx of visitors
  10. 10 More than 300 people already signed up for fun Torremolinos bike and skate day event

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad