Why were there so many drones flying over Spain's Vélez-Málaga today?

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Wednesday, 8 May 2024, 16:22

Drones, police dogs, the Tedax explosive device deactivation team, motorbikes, vans and patrol cars all participated in an exhibition by Spain’s National Police this Wednesday 8 May at Vélez-Málaga’s Fernando Ruiz Hierro football and athletics ground.

The event formed part of the force’s 200th anniversary celebrations and some 3,500 schoolchildren from Vélez-Málaga and Benamocarra in the Axarquía on the eastern side of Malaga province enjoyed the shows.

The drones proved to be among the most popular part of the display among primary and secondary school pupils, which the police explained were used to “search for people with thermal cameras and up to 24 hour autonomy”.

The officers also gave the children an insight into the pursuit and arrest of a criminal in the middle of the football pitch, which got a big round of applause from everyone. The Tedax display also went down well with the pupils.

The event ended with the opportunity to explore some of the police vehicles and talk with national and local police officers, including the new head of the Local Police in Vélez-Málaga, Rafael Mora.