When will the summer lifeguard service start along eastern Costa del Sol?

Lifeguards will start their summer service along the beaches of Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol on Sunday 1 June.

The service will operate every day of the season from 12 to 8pm, with the service starting at 10.30am on the busiest beaches during July and August. There will be 26 permanent lifeguards on the beaches throughout the season and extra lifeguards on duty in July and August as well as weekends and public holidays. "The total during the busiest times of the day, July and August, rises to 49 lifeguardz," the town hall said in a statement.

There will be 19 fixed lifeguard towers and nine reinforcement posts with new towers on Chilches Estación, Benajarafe (Chiringuito Punto Arena) beaches and on the naturist beach in Almayate.

An ambulance, two all-terrain vehicles, two semi-rigid boats, and two rescue jet skis will also be on hand in the event of an emergency. In addition, for the second consecutive year, the drone service will be in operation, which will be available to support rescue and rescue work on the beaches.

There are six areas adapted for people with reduced mobility, which will have amphibious chairs for both adults and children and trained staff will be on hand to provide assistance. The canine rescue service on Torre del Mar's dog beach will return for a second year.

"We want to send a message of peace of mind both to our residents and to those who visit us in summer. They will have a professional service, prepared and committed to their safety," the town hall statement said.

However, councillors have also called for individual responsibility to avoid accidents: "The lifeguards will be on duty every day from 12noon to 8pm, but prevention begins with each one of us, especially when we go to the beach with children," they added.