Walkers and dogs during this year's RBL Nerja Poppy Walk. SUR
Walkers raise funds for annual Royal British Legion poppy appeal

A group of thirteen and their dogs walk to raise funds for the Royal British Legion poppy appeal

Jennie Rhodes

Nerja

Friday, 20 October 2023, 13:22

Thirteen walkers and five dogs turned out for this year's Royal British Legion Nerja Poppy Walk on Sunday. The walk started at Al Andalus hotel and finished at Potters Bar, where participants enjoyed a buffet lunch followed by a raffle. The next fundraiser is the annual Poppy Ball taking place on 10 November.

