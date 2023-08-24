Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

El Saltillo suspension bridge connects Canillas de Aceituno and Sedella in the Axarquía. E. Cabezas
Visitor centre planned for Axarquía’s El Saltillo suspension bridge
Tourism

The project forms part of Malaga province's 900-kilometre-long hiking route and aims to increase tourism and environmental awareness in the local area

Eugenio Cabezas

Axarquía

Thursday, 24 August 2023, 07:21

El Saltillo suspension bridge, which opened in October 2020 and connects the villages of Canillas de Aceituno and Sedella over the Almanchares river in the Axarquía, has established itself as a popular tourist attraction in the area.

Now the site, which sits in the foothills of La Maroma, Malaga province’s highest mountain at 2,069 metres above sea level, is set to get its own visitor centre. The aim of the facility, which will be located on Plaza de la Constitución in Canillas de Aceituno, is to increase tourism as well as environmental awareness. Once complete, visitors will be able to learn about the area, including the Tejeda, Alhama and Almijara mountain range, in which El Saltillo and La Maroma are located.

The project forms part of the 900-kilometre-long Malaga hiking route (Gran Senda de Málaga) which connects inland villages across the province. Malaga’s provincial authority, Diputación de Málaga, will finance the project to the tune of 48,350 euros.

