Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A striking photograph of the Balcón de Europa. Robert Holder
Culture

A vision of Nerja: exhibition by late German photographer opens in the Costa del Sol town

Around 50 images by the Frigiliana resident Robert Holder can be seen until 6 January in the Ana María Márquez room of the museum

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Thursday, 20 November 2025, 15:20

Forty-six images by German photographer Robert Holder make up a new temporary exhibition at the Nerja Museum on the eastern Costa del Sol. 'A Vision of Nerja' depicts life in the town during the 1960s and can be viewed from its opening on Thursday 20 November at 8pm, until Tuesday 6 January in the Ana María Márquez room. Admission is free.

The photographs in the exhibition have been reproduced from the original negatives that Robert Holder kept in his personal archive. These are mostly 6 x 6 centimetre photographic films, a classic square format in analogue photography of the era and some 35mm, the standard that became popular for lighter cameras and in photojournalism.

Only two images are in colour, both related to fishing and the rest of the exhibition is presented in black and white, with images that depict daily life in Nerja at the time: children playing, housewives, the hustle and bustle of the market, work in the fields and at sea and also snapshots of local festivals.

Robert Holder was an amateur photographer born in Stuttgart in 1941, although it was in his blood as his father was a press photographer and his maternal grandfather worked in this profession at the Bavarian royal court. In fact, it was thanks to his father's request for images of Nerja to publish in the German press that Holder began photographing the town, faithfully reflecting Nerja society in the 1960s and '70s.

Holder settled in Nerja after traveling throughout Europe, driven by his fondness for Mediterranean countries and by chance when he was offered a partnership in some tourist apartments they wanted to promote in Germany. He spent the rest of his life between Nerja and Frigiliana, where he died in 2022 at the age of 81.

The photographs have been loaned to the museum by lawyer Pablo Rojo, a member of the Frigiliana Taha cultural association, who has written several books that have established him as a leading local historian, including 'Historia insólita de Nerja', (an unusual history of Nerja), in which he dedicates a chapter to Holder.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol shopping centre to raise awareness of black dog syndrome
  2. 2 Beach-widening project under way on eastern Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Police investigate spate of burglaries by hooded gang on eastern Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Spanish courts extend the tax shield to Non %u2013 Residents and open the door to massive Wealth Tax refunds
  5. 5 Prostate cancer prevention day at Clínica Premium Marbella
  6. 6 Reserve-team coach takes the reins at Malaga CF as club promote from within yet again
  7. 7 Gibraltar emergency services complete UK counter-terrorism training
  8. 8 Eastern Costa del Sol town announces pioneering composting project
  9. 9 Indoor surface pushes Carlos Alcaraz to the limit as Jannik Sinner retains ATP Finals title in Turin
  10. 10 Eastern Costa del Sol town hall takes over responsibility for local roads

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish A vision of Nerja: exhibition by late German photographer opens in the Costa del Sol town

A vision of Nerja: exhibition by late German photographer opens in the Costa del Sol town