Virtual reality rooms will make Nerja caves accessible to all and show cave art People with reduced mobility will now be able to see inside the caves and view others that aren't opened to the public

The Nerja Cave Foundation has approved the contracts for two new virtual reality rooms which will allow both people with reduced mobility to see inside the historic site and will show other galleries that cannot be opened up to the public for conservation reasons.

According to the Foundation, the cave will become "the first monument in Spain with this technology", which will also offer visitors the opportunity to see its prehistoric cave art.