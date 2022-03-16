La Viñuela reservoir shows signs of recovery following heavy rainfall in the Axarquía Storm Celia deposited more than 70mm of rain in the area overnight leading to an increase of two cubic hectometres of water so far. Other reservoirs in Malaga province have also benefitted

During the early hours of this morning (Wednesday 16 March) the Axarquía recorded 72mm of rainfall in twelve hours in the Benamargosa river; 68 in Colmenar, 65 in Alfarnatejo and 58 in the rain gauge in La Viñuela reservoir, according to data provided by the regional Hidrosur network.

In the rest of the province, the Guadalhorce and Guadalteba reservoirs have registered 53mm in Ardales and La Encantada; and around 50 in the reservoirs and their main tributaries, including Casasola and El Limonero.

The figure is expected to increase throughout the day as the reservoir receives more water from its tributaries. At the other end of the province, La Concepción has already gained three square hectometres, but the greatest beneficiaries have been the reservoirs of the Guadalhorce-Guadalteba system, which have already increased by six square hectometres.

At 9am today, Malaga’s reservoirs were registering almost 203 hm3; 12 more than before the arrival of Celia. However, this is still far from the figure for this time last year, which stood at 365.6 square hectometres.

Light rainfall is expected for the rest of today but after midnight and throughout tomorrow (Thursday 17 March) only isolated showers are expected.