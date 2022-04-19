Vélez-Málaga town hall processes 567 building licence applications in the first quarter of the year Permission has been given for 28 properties and first occupation licences for a further 145

Vélez-Málaga town hall has processed some 567 planning permission applications in the first quarter of this year. The applications include major works and minor works, as well as other construction projects.

The Mayor of Vélez and councillor for urban planning, Antonio Moreno Ferrer, explained that most of the applications; 422 in total, are declarations of responsibility for the first occupation licence and 75 are for major works, totalling 497.

In addition, 19 applications for minor works have been processed and 19 responsible statements of occupation among others. He also highlighted that licences have been processed for the construction of 28 properties and first occupation licences have been granted for a further 145.

PGOU

Moreno said, “We are working continuously to promote greater ease in the procedures and proof of this, was the modification of the procedure when applying for licences for minor works, cases in which it is only necessary to present a declaration of responsibility signed by the applicant."

Moreno Ferrer recalled that the period for public comments for the new General Urban Development Plan (PGOU) has ended, after its initial approval in the plenary session last November, and in the coming days the comments received will be assessed before the plan goes to the provisional approval phase. "The new PGOU will involve the construction of 3,023 new homes which, added to those already committed to the previous PGOU yet to be executed, add up to a total of 10,100 new homes," he said.

For Moreno Ferrer "the PGOU is a key and essential tool to promote the growth and development of the town, with a model of a more compact, accessible, livable and sustainable city, which promotes tourism and the development of rural areas and offers legal certainty to investors. "He went on to say, "The document comes with an urban planning vision based on the interests of the citizens and with a city project built in a participatory manner with the residents, which respects the identity of Vélez-Málaga and reinforces its position as a leading city on the Costa del Sol and main town of the Axarquia.”

Río Vélez delta project

The mayor said that the town hall was making "great efforts to encourage local and foreign companies to invest in the area". Among the urban planning projects the town hall is looking at are the development of the Río Vélez delta, which appears in the Plan de Ordenación del Territorio de La Axarquía (POTA); with a surface area of 2.1 million metres "which represents the largest urban regeneration project in the municipality", Moreno Ferrer highlighted. This area will see the construction of 1,221 new homes, of which a percentage will be for public housing and hotels.

Other projects in the pipeline for Vélez-Málaga town centre are the construction of the music and dance school on the Las Golondrinas estate in the Pilar neighbourhood; the continuation of the pedestrianisation towards the Camino de Málaga and the remodelling of the Plaza de La Constitución and the building of a flood defence wall in the Parque Tecnoalimentario in Trapiche, all of which Moreno said were "in the phase of auditing, contracting or awarding".