A previous Portovelis market.
Costa del Sol street market back by popular demand
Costa del Sol street market back by popular demand

Portovelis will bring together traders and artisans on Saturday 18 January with more than 40 arts, crafts, outlet and food exhibitors

Eugenio Cabezas

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Tuesday, 14 January 2025, 12:06

Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol is holding its eighth Portovelis street market on Saturday 18 January. As on previous occasions, there will be around 40 stalls selling crafts, second-hand items and food products on Plaza de Las Carmelitas and Calle Canalejas. It will run from 5pm to 10pm.

President of the Vélez-Málaga traders' association ACEV, José Antonio González, which organises the event, encouraged residents and visitors to support the initiative. González said the idea behind the market was to "stimulate trade" in the town and that the market focused on art and crafts, 'outlet' and food.

"We will continue to make a strong commitment to contribute to the growth of an initiative that brings vitality to all businesses and we hope that lots of people will visit us next Saturday," he added.

