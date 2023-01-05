Vatican formally recognises patron saint of Torre del Mar The Holy See has also acknowledged Our Lady of Carmen as protector of fishermen and those who work at sea

Torre del Mar's Holy Week brotherhood of Nuestra Señora del Carmen (Our Lady of Carmen) has received, through its parish priest and the Bishopric of Malaga, a decree from the Apostolic Nunciature in Spain, in which the Holy See of the Vatican formally recognised Our Lady of Carmen as the patron saint of the town and protector of fishermen, men and women of the sea as well as the brotherhood itself.

The Torre del Mar brotherhood, which since last November has been presided over for the first time by a woman, Dolores López, thanked "all those who have worked for this request", while congratulating "all the people of Torre del Mar for such great news”.

Our Lady of Carmen is celebrated on 16 July in the town and in other coastal towns in Malaga province and another procession is held every year on 26 July, coinciding with the Torre del Mar fair.