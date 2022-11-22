Axarquía village to host Ukranian refugees in former care home The provincial and regional administrations asked Almáchar town hall to work with the Red Cross to provide shelter

A former care home for elderly people in the Axarquía village of Almáchar is to be used to receive refugees fleeing from the war in Ukraine.

The building, which was built over more than a decade ago, has been closed and unused for more than five years. At the end of 2019 it was thought that 22 people would move in to the home, but this has not happened. As such, the town hall has decided, following requests from the provincial and regional governments (the Diputación in Malaga and the Junta de Andalucía), to cede the building to the Red Cross for the temporary reception of refugees from the war in Ukraine.

The mayor of Almáchar, Antonio Yuste, said in a statement "After so many years, it will temporarily open its doors with the Red Cross, which will be responsible for creating direct employment in the town for the maintenance of this building."

Help for families

The statement went to on to say, "Once this humanitarian crisis is resolved, work will be done to put this building out to tender so that it can be opened definitively as a residence for the elderly."

The town hall has also indicated that it will help both the families who have had to leave their homes in Ukraine and "to relatives who stay behind to fight in the war".

The mayor, who told SUR that it is not yet known how many refugees will be able to stay in the facilities or when they will arrive, added "The residents of Almáchar will once again do their best to welcome them among us.” The Red Cross is already equipping the building in preparation for their arrival.