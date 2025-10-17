Two injured after plane makes emergency landing on Costa del Sol

Eugenio Cabezas Axarquía Friday, 17 October 2025, 10:30 Share

Two occupants of an aircraft on a training flight suffered minor injuries to their hands after having to make an emergency landing in an olive grove in Periana, in the Upper Axarquia area of Malaga province. The incident happened on Tuesday 15 October in the Cortijo Blanco area of the town.

For reasons unknown and under investigation, the light aircraft, which was carrying a flight instructor and a student, aged 66 and 21 respectively, lost power while in flight and were forced to make the emergency landing. One of the theories being investigated is that the aircraft had previously clipped a power line.

As a result of the emergency landing, both occupants suffered minor injuries to their hands, although they did not need to be taken to a medical centre. One of them also had to be treated for anxiety. Following the alert to the 112 Andalucía emergency telephone number, members of the Guardia Civil, firefighters from Malaga's provincial brigade and emergency medical staff were sent to the scene. Air traffic controllers at Malaga Airport were also notified.

The damaged aircraft belongs to the Aerodynamics pilot training school, which is based at the Leoni Benabú aerodrome, located in the hamlet of El Trapiche in Vélez-Málaga.

The last fatal accident in the Axarquia area happened on 14 December 2024 , when a pilot from Granada, Oliver Frutos, died while performing an aerobatic flight exhibition next to the runway of the Axarquia airfield.