Twenty companies bid for 2.2-million-euro Axarquía road widening contract

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A total of twenty companies have submitted bids to carry out the first section of the redevelopment and extension of the Camino de Torrox road, which runs from the Caleta de Vélez exit of the A-7 motorway to the Limonar residential area in Vélez-Málaga.

The contract is worth 2.2 million euros and will create an important artery from Vélez-Málaga to Caleta and the entire eastern area of the municipality.

The project, which was put out to tender last April, involves the complete remodelling of the road to convert it into two-lane avenue with pavements and parking spaces on both sides. The work will be carried out in two phases along a 1.3-kilometre stretch of the road.

The project, which has been pending for more than a decade, represents an ambitious urban development plan which will see greater connection between Vélez-Málaga and Torre del Mar, Caleta de Vélez and the entire eastern area, as well as facilitating access to the motorway and improving road safety.

A logistics area, private hospital and around 500 homes are also planned for the area which is known locally as ‘Las Canteras’.