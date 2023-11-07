Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Camino de Torrox area of Vélez-Málaga. E. Cabezas
Twenty companies bid for 2.2-million-euro Axarquía road widening contract
Planning

Twenty companies bid for 2.2-million-euro Axarquía road widening contract

The development of the Camino de Torrox, which includes a large logistics area, has been pending for more than a decade

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Tuesday, 7 November 2023, 18:54

Compartir

A total of twenty companies have submitted bids to carry out the first section of the redevelopment and extension of the Camino de Torrox road, which runs from the Caleta de Vélez exit of the A-7 motorway to the Limonar residential area in Vélez-Málaga.

The contract is worth 2.2 million euros and will create an important artery from Vélez-Málaga to Caleta and the entire eastern area of the municipality.

The project, which was put out to tender last April, involves the complete remodelling of the road to convert it into two-lane avenue with pavements and parking spaces on both sides. The work will be carried out in two phases along a 1.3-kilometre stretch of the road.

The project, which has been pending for more than a decade, represents an ambitious urban development plan which will see greater connection between Vélez-Málaga and Torre del Mar, Caleta de Vélez and the entire eastern area, as well as facilitating access to the motorway and improving road safety.

A logistics area, private hospital and around 500 homes are also planned for the area which is known locally as ‘Las Canteras’.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Spain's public transport discounts set to continue into 2024, but only for certain groups of people
  2. 2 Eight arrested in connection with illegal distribution of television channels in Spain
  3. 3 Can bars and restaurants bill you for bread or a service charge, refuse cash or offer a menu only via QR code?
  4. 4 Initiatives launched to help boost business in Benalmádena marina after slump in trade
  5. 5 This is the Costa del Sol tapas bar that gives a discount to its customers for a smile or their patience
  6. 6 Malaga attracts more big name restaurant chains as the area experiences a boom in growth
  7. 7 Rental prices reach a record high in Malaga city
  8. 8 Wallet containing nearly 1,000 euros dropped on Malaga street is returned to its rightful owner
  9. 9 'I have killed my friend': The alleged prank call that sparked a huge police operation in Marbella
  10. 10 Malaga court orders man to pay 80,000 euros to his ex-wife for the care of their children

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad