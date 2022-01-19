Nerja town hall signs an agreement to co-finance improvement works in residential areas Councillors have updated the municipal framework document to include a number of renovations to the town’s infrastructure

Nerja town hall has approved the modification of its agreement of collaboration with the Association of Presidents of Communities of Urbanisations of Nerja (Apcun) in order to carry out redevelopment works to some of the town’s housing developments. It has already been used to carry out improvements in residential areas such as Tropicana in recent years.

Mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, said in a statement, "We are reviewing the agreement that we approved years ago, through which the council and Apcun co-finance the costs of works, which will improve infrastructure and services for the benefit of residents,"

The modification of this agreement responds to the need to adapt it to the regulatory changes that have occurred since it was signed, such as the adaptation of Nerja’s General Urban Development Plan (PGOU) and the Andalusian Urban Development Law, as well as to cover all situations that may arise in the different housing developments.

The Framework Agreement establishes that the council and Apcun will co-finance these redevelopment works, including the costs of drawing up technical projects, budgets, management of the work and health and safety coordination, for which specific agreements must be signed beforehand between the council and the presidents of the communities that require these works, the town hall confirmed.

Work is ongoing to improve the paving on the Balcón de Europa / e. cabezas

Balcón de Europa

In other projects, the second phase of the works to partially replace the paving on the Balcón de Europa has begun. The project has seen an investment of 138,000 euros, funded by the town hall and the Junta de Andalucía's ministry of tourism. "After the execution of the first phase, in front of El Salvador church and from the Toboso building to Hostal Marissal, we have begun work on the promenade, next to the planters, also replacing the tiles with ones of higher quality," said the mayor in a statement. He added, "With these improvements to the pavement we will renew the image of the Balcon de Europa, our tourist flagship."

Furthermore, the town hall has given the go ahead to the construction of a car park on a plot of 4,499 square metres at the west entrance to Maro, which will have capacity for 145 vehicles with a budget of 185,260.73 euros, which will be financed by municipal resources. It has an expected completion time of two months.

The mayor stressed that the project would “provide Maro with a new and necessary facility that will help to solve the parking problems that occur at times of high visitor numbers,” and that the aim was to “have it completed before the start of the summer season."

Car park near to Maro's former sugar cane factory / e. cabezas

The town hall has also awarded the contract for the redevelopment of Calle Bajamar, with a budget of 358,853 euros, to Nerja company Transportes Antelo S.L.. It is “one of the streets that gives access to the Burriana beach [which is] very busy for pedestrians and vehicles. We are going to improve its image with new pavements and asphalt, and at the same time renovate all the infrastructures and services along the 320-metre-long road," said the mayor.