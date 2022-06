Town hall buys former furniture shop for 1.2m euros but plans for its use are unclear The building is located next to the bus station and has been unused for more than a decade

Nerja town hall has bought the building, the former Fernández Olmos furniture and electrical appliance shop, located at the junction of Avenida de Pescia and Calle Antonio Jiménez, next to the bus station.

The commercial establishment has been closed and unused for more than a decade, with the 'for sale' sign hanging on its facade. The town hall bought the building for 1.2 million euros but has not yet said what it intends to use it for.