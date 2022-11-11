Town hall awards contract to update popular Nerja recreation area and sports facilities Over 50,000 euros have been earmarked for the renovation of El Pinarillo

Friday, 11 November 2022, 11:19

Nerja town hall has awarded the contract for the renovation of El Pinarillo recreation area in the Sierras Tejeda, Almijara y Alhama natural park.

The council has earmarked 53,814 euros for twenty tables and forty picnic benches, fifty wooden fences, twenty-five litter bins and twelve bin covers.

The announcement was made on Monday in a statement by Nerja's councillor for the environment, Javier Rodríguez, who said that the contract was awarded to Proyectos y Equipamientos en Madera S.L., one of the three companies that submitted bids.

Rodríguez also highlighted that the sports area will be modernised, with new indoor football goals, volleyball posts and a mini-basketball hoop.

The project is 90 per cent financed through European Union funding and the Junta de Andalucía is contributing the other 10 per cent through its Rural Development Programme.