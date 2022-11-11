El Pinarillo recreation area. / E. C.

Town hall awards contract to update popular Nerja recreation area and sports facilities

Over 50,000 euros have been earmarked for the renovation of El Pinarillo

Nerja town hall has awarded the contract for the renovation of El Pinarillo recreation area in the Sierras Tejeda, Almijara y Alhama natural park.

The council has earmarked 53,814 euros for twenty tables and forty picnic benches, fifty wooden fences, twenty-five litter bins and twelve bin covers.

The announcement was made on Monday in a statement by Nerja's councillor for the environment, Javier Rodríguez, who said that the contract was awarded to Proyectos y Equipamientos en Madera S.L., one of the three companies that submitted bids.

Rodríguez also highlighted that the sports area will be modernised, with new indoor football goals, volleyball posts and a mini-basketball hoop.

The project is 90 per cent financed through European Union funding and the Junta de Andalucía is contributing the other 10 per cent through its Rural Development Programme.

