Councillor Lola Ramos chats with a dog owner. SUR
Town on eastern strip of Costa del Sol gets tough with pet owners
From February, Rincón de la Victoria town hall will start to fine owners who fail to clean up after their dogs and who haven’t registered their animal's DNA

SUR

Rincón de la Victoria

Wednesday, 31 January 2024, 16:21

Rincón de la Victoria, on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol, has announced that it is going to start fining dog owners who fail to clean up after their pets from February. Furthermore, it will be asking owners to ensure that their pets’ DNA is registered with the town hall. Councillor Lola Ramos explained that this is to match samples of faeces that are not picked up to dogs on the town hall register.

Ramos went on to say that owners should dilute urine with water and that the town hall has been giving away bottles as well as bags to pick up excrement.

Mayor of Rincon de la Victoria Francisco Salado said, “These measures will mean an improvement in the streets”. He added that the importance of registering dogs can also help to “avoid the fraudulent use of microchips, thefts and abandonment”. Salado also pointed out that “Rincón de la Victoria was the first municipality in Malaga [province] to implement DNA identification”.

