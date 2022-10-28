These are the latest fifteen Axarquía companies to be awarded tourism quality certificates Recipients include holiday apartments and B&Bs in Torre del Mar, Canillas de Albaida and Cómpeta and a language centre in Nerja

Fifteen companies in the Axarquía were the recipients of Integral System of Spanish Tourism Quality in Destinations (SICTED) awards on Tuesday. The distinction is awarded by Spain’s tourism minister and distributed locally by the Mancomunidad de Municipios de la Axarquía, which oversees the 31 towns and villages in the area.

The certificates “reflect the quality of a destination that guarantees tourists good services throughout their holidays. We can promote the Axarquia-Costa del Sol at the different tourism fairs, but the important thing is that when the visitor arrives at our destination, they can check the quality of the establishments, and that is thanks to you," said Juan Peñas, the Mancomunidad’s tourism spokesperson.

Criteria that judges look for include the staff qualifications, the quality of the facilities and services, compliance with regulations and customer relations. Peñas also explained that the Mancomunidad "offers advice and training to both the private and public sectors to help applicants obtain the accreditations granted by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism".

The winners

Fifteen private companies and one public service received the SICTED certification on Tuesday: Villa Sara, Villa Lucía, Villa Esperanza and Villa Posada in Canillas de Albaida; B&B Salamandra Plaza, Casa Rural Arrijanas, Casa Rural Boas, Taberna Tetería Hierba Buena and the Local Police in Cómpeta; El Pantano restaurant in La Viñuela; Quorum Language Centre and Souvenirs Padial in Nerja; Hotel Rinconsol and La Playa Escuela de Español in Rincón de la Victoria; Apartamentos Guerrero 3 in Torre del Mar and Pareja Oriental Costa in Vélez-Málaga.

More than 70 companies and public services in the Axarquía now hold the SICTED certificate.