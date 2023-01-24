Torrox becomes first town in Andalucía to be awarded European Civil Protection certificate Mayor Óscar Medina congratulated the service "for being at the level of large European cities"

Torrox has become the first town in Andalucía to obtain the European certificate for Emergency Management and Response for the Civil Protection Service.

Announcing the news on Monday 23 January, mayor Óscar Medina said that "the Civil Protection is becoming more professional and is at the service of all citizens” and recognised "the great work and service" provided by local Civil Protection. He indicated that the voluntary service provides "essential help to the Local Police".

The certification entails strict annual audits and controls, which, according to the mayor, “will guarantee a better service thanks to the continuous improvement of its management system, compliance with legal requirements and the commitment to improve the level of excellence and quality of the emergency service and incident response.”