Torrox census exceeds 20,000 residents for the first time Mayor Óscar Medina considers that this population growth "will bring great benefits to the town"

For the first time in its history, Torrox has surpassed 20,000 inhabitants according to the town’s latest census figures. The exact number according to the town hall is 20,886. However, the data will now need to be ratified by Spain's National Institute of Statistics (INE), before it can be confirmed.

Should the INE agree with the figure, Torrox will be eligible for additional state and regional funding as well as gaining four more councillors in the local elections which are due to take place in May 2023.

Mayor Óscar Medina together with deputy mayor Paula Moreno expressed their satisfaction during a press statement last Friday and said that the figure is “continually growing". Medina explained that having reached this figure, which in Spain represents the limit to be considered a town instead of a village "will bring great benefits for the town, among which are a greater economic funds from the State or the assumption of new competences".

It also means that the town will no longer be under the protection of the provincial authority, the Diputación, which oversees Malaga's smaller town halls.

The population has grown by over 5,000 people in six years and Moreno recalled that there were exactly 15,371 inhabitants registered in the 2015 census.