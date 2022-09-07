Torrox to celebrate Tourist Day on Saturday, after a "historic summer" The tourist train will be giving tours from 6pm and ‘the longest beach slide in Andalucía' will be operational from 12 until 2pm

Torrox will celebrate its Tourist Day 2022 this coming Saturday 10 September, which "will be the culmination of a historic summer in the town", according to the mayor, Óscar Medina.

"Tourism has been the main source of growth of Torrox since the 1970s uninterruptedly", explained Mayor of Torrox Óscar Medina on Monday as he presented plans for the day.

The town hall has prepared a full programme of activities including a meeting with the German artist Jill Carrot, who is based in Torrox. There will also be a guided tour of the old town and the visitor’s centre at Torrox Lighthouse and Roman remains.

Water activities will also take centre stage with snorkelling in the area where the wreck of the 'El Delfín' boat is located, popularly known as the 'Barco del Arroz', on the beach of Calaceite. Paddle surf boards, pedal boats and canoes will also be available in El Morche and Ferrara beach. Registration is required for all activities.

The tourist train will be giving tours from 6pm and ‘the longest beach slide in Andalucía' will be operational from 12 until 2pm.

Awards

The day will end with a gala event at 10pm at the Balcón Mirador where the Junta de Andalucía’s representative for development, Marifrán Carazo, will be named 'Tourist of Honour'. She has been described by Torrox town hall as "a loyal holidaymaker who comes every year with her family to enjoy a few days in the town". The awards for 'Shops of the Year' will be presented, which this year go to Bar El Rubio, Buenavista Ice Cream Parlour, Pata Negra Playa and Pescadería Rico.

Live music will come from singer Chenoa and the town hall estimates that around 10,000 people will come to see her perform. The grand finale will be a huge fireworks display from the Ferrara beach breakwater.

Museum

After the tourist day and Torrox fair, Medina has said that he and his team will “get down to work” to make sure that the Museum of the History of Torrox will open in October. He added that there are plans to repair a number of streets in the old town and start work on the coastal path from Conejito to El Peñoncillo, with the first phase connecting the Torrox River to the Rincón de Pepe.

"In the long term, Torrox town hall is working on underground car parks on the coast and in certain parts of the old town and on the implementation of the marina and golf course in the Calaceite area, which would make Torrox one of the leading places in the east of Andalucía,” Medina concluded.