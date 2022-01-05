Torre del Mar singer gets through to Spanish semi-finals of Eurovision race Marta Sango, who participated in the 2018 edition of 'Operación Triunfo' will travel to Benidorm, which is hosting the Spanish pre-selection competition from 26-29 January

Torre del Mar singer Marta Sango, who participated in the 2018 edition of 'Operación Triunfo', has been chosen as a possible candidate to represent Spain in the next Eurovision Song Contest, to be held in Turin on 14 May. To do so, she will participate at the end of this month in the Benidorm Song Festival, where Spain’s representative will be chosen.

TVE (Televisión Española) announced on 9 December the candidates and the titles of the songs that would go on to compete in the 'Benidorm Fest', the selection contest that will be held in the Alicante town from 26-29 January.

Sango, 21, is the only representative from the Costa del Sol at the Benidorm Fest, where 14 songs are competing as candidates for the European festival. Sango, whose real name is Marta Sánchez Gómez, appeared in 2018 in Spain’s television music contest 'Operación Triunfo', when she was just 18 years old, coming seventh in the competition.

Currently living in Madrid, she is taking the opportunity to spend a few days at home over Christmas. "I arrive at the Vialia [Malaga’s train station] and I think thank goodness I can find time to come back. I hadn't been here since August and I needed a bit of family time and quality air," the singer says.

Support from Torre del Mar

Proud of her Torre del Mar origins, on Tuesday the artist met deputy mayor of Vélez-Málaga and councillor for tourism, Jesús Pérez Atencia and by the councillor for Cleaning and Environment, Antonio Ariza, who expressed their support on behalf of the town.

"From the Torre del Mar Mayor's Office we show our full support to Marta Sango and we are already betting on her to reach the Eurovision event that this year will be held in Turin. Now it's up to all of us to vote for her and give her the necessary push to get her to the final," said Pérez Atencia.

Marta Sango said, "First of all thank the support of the Mayor's Office of Torre del Mar. I always carry my town and the Axarquía region with me. That's why I like this kind of thing so much, because we can all be united and I know that I can count on the support of the people."

Sango will sing her song 'Sigues en mi mente' (You’re still on my mind), a retro-pop with an eighties feel, very much in line with the artist's next album, which will be released next spring. She describes the song as "nostalgic" but at the same time "full of colour." Sango admits that the song “wasn't written for Benidorm Fest or for Eurovision, it's been around for a year now and when the opportunity to present a song for the festival opened up, the first one I thought of was this one. It has turned out to be a very cool song, one of the most special, I would say.”

With regards to the Benidorm Festival, Sango explained that she was given “a great opportunity” with the song. She went on to explain that it was chosen from more than 900. She is one of fourteen hopefuls for the European contest. “One of us will go to Eurovision representing Spain,” she said. The semi-finals take place on the 26 and 27 January, with the final on the 29. “I am delighted to have everyone's support.”

Marta Sango with Ariza and Atencia in Torre del Mar on Tuesday / sur