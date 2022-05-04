Torre del Mar’s Ruta de la Tapa returns after three-year hiatus due to the pandemic Seventeen establishments are taking part in the event from 6 to 22 May 2022 and each will be vying for the prize of best tapa

One of the tapas included on the route / sur

Torre del Mar's Ruta de la Tapa is back this month after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The event will take place from 6 to 22 May with 17 establishments in the town participating.

Passports, which feature a map of the bars, will include information about each tapa, which can be rated from one to five by participants. They can be picked up at the tourist information office in Calle Poniente, or in any of the bars taking part in the competition.

Each tapa includes a drink and costs three euros. Completed passports must be handed in to the tourist office by 24 May for a chance to be entered into the prize draw, which will be announced on 25 May. The prizes include five meals for two people and five tickets for the Weekend Beach festival which is taking place in July.

Juan Antonio Perez, member of the Association of Entrepreneurs and Traders of Torre del Mar, said: "Recovering this route will be a great success".

For further information on the participating bars visit: www.rutadelatapatorredelmar.es