Torre del Mar fair to honour new patron saint A procession of the Virgen del Carmen, who was officially recognised by the Vatican earlier this year, will take place on 26 July

The Virgen del Carmen was officially recognised as patron saint of Torre del Mar earlier this year

Torre del Mar’s fair in honour of the town’s patron saints, Santiago and Santa Ana starts on Friday 21 July. Live music will be from Siempre Así, Miguel Campello, Nyno Vargas and Elsa Ríos. The feria will last until Wednesday 26 July, when a procession in honour of the Virgen del Carmen, who was officially made a patron saint of the coastal town by the Vatican earlier this year.

While the fair officially starts on Friday, the traditional children's day is on Thursday 20 July, with discounts on all attractions.

The fair will officially start on Friday 21 July with the ‘diana floreada’ marching band and procession which will leave from San Andrés church at 9am.

The day fair will be inaugurated at 1pm in the parking area of the promenade with a variety of performances taking place each day up until 25 July.

The official inauguration of the night fair will take place at 10pm on Friday 21 which will be followed by the children’s carnival queen and then the 'queen' and 'mister' contest will take place. On Saturday 22 July, the Francisco Hernández open-air painting competition will be held, as well as a photography competition.