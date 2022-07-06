Two injured after car crashes into café terrace in Torre del Mar The vehicle also ploughed into cars parked on Paseo Larios, early this Wednesday morning

The vehicle at the scene of the accident.

Two people, a man and a woman, were injured in the early hours of this Wednesday morning, 6 July, after a vehicle crashed into parked cars and the terrace of a café in Torre del Mar, according to the emergency services.

The incident happened on Paseo Larios around 3am. Several witnesses called the 112 Andalucía control room, which immediately alerted the health services and the Local Police.

Police officers said that a woman who was sitting in the café was injured and that she was taken to a local health centre.

A 23-year-old man who was travelling in the vehicle was taken by ambulance to the Axarquia hospital. Two other passengers in the car were uninjured.

A police investigation is underway into the cause of the accident.