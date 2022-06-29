Torre del Mar promenade extension dependent on gaining national and regional funding

Vélez-Málaga town hall has unanimously voted in favour of asking for national and regional funding to extend Torre del Mar’s promenade (paseo marítimo) as far as the mouth of the Rio Vélez. In a statement published after Tuesday's vote, the town hall said that it was not the competent authority to carry out the work as the land belongs to the Junta de Andalucía.

The town hall will ask the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge to allocate money in the 2023 State budget for the extension of the promenade of Torre del Mar to the mouth of the river Vélez. The Andalusian Regional Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development will also be asked to carry out the necessary technical studies in order to draw up the project, with the necessary budget.

According to Vélez-Málaga town hall, local residents "have been demanding this extension for more than a decade". Since the existing promenade was built in the 1990s, they argue that "Along its almost three kilometres of length, it has generated social and economic activity on which hundreds of families in the town live".

The town hall also argues that at present, at the western entrance to Torre del Mar there is "a degree of housing development and activity that does not have a promenade as it is cut off in the area of Varadero beach, forcing pedestrians who want to go to the western area, where there are several establishments and the housing development known as SUP-T12, to walk on the sand of the beach or along a road that does not even have a pavement.”