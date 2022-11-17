New dog park opens in 'pet-friendly' Torre del Mar At the entrance to Torre del Mar, it is the third of its kind in Vélez-Málaga and, with the new playground alongside it, has cost 85,000 euros

A new dog park has opened in the Tomillar area of Torre del Mar, near to the entrance to the town by El Ingenio and the large Mercadona. The 6,500 square metre enclosure, along with a playground next to it, was officially opened on Tuesday by councillor for Torre del Mar, Jesús Pérez Atencia, together with the councillor for the environment, Antonio Ariza.

Ariza said that the two parks had been built with an investment of 85,000 euros and the dog enclosure was built “in line with our pet-friendly policy”. He went on to say,”We are working to give a place to dog lovers, after creating the first certified dog beach in Andalucía a few years ago."

As well as the dog beach, Pérez Atencia highlighted the creation of the first dog park in Vélez-Málaga several years ago and one which opened in 2021 in the La Mata residential area and concluded, “It remains for me to ask the users of this area to take care of it, to use it responsibly and to enjoy it".