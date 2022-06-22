Torre del Mar and La Cala del Moral among the most sought after summer destinations in Spain A study by the Fotocasa website places the Axarquía coastal towns as two of the most popular places to buy and rent properties in the country

Tuesday marked the official start of the summer, which this year comes with it great expectations for the tourism sector in the province after two years of pandemic, despite the uncertainty due to the rising cost of living.

However, despite the concerns, two towns in the Axarquia are among the most sought after in Spain, either to buy a property or for holiday rental. These are Torre del Mar, which is the popular place to buy a house, and La Cala del Moral, in Rincón de la Victoria, which leads the ranking in short holidays, according to data released by the Fotocasa property portal.

Torre del Mar is followed by other beach areas in Matalascañas (Huelva) and San Juan (Alicante), Millor (Manacor) and Can Picafort in Alcudia (Mallorca), La Manga del Mar Menor (Murcia) and Calafat cove, in L'Ametlla de Mar (Tarragona).

Not surprisingly, with the arrival of summer and the rise of teleworking, beach towns are once again in high demand when it comes to looking for a place to live for long periods of time. "The pandemic has transformed people’s housing preferences, making the search for natural light and spaciousness a priority, and giving more value than ever to the countryside and rural areas," according to Fotocasa. Cala Flores, located in Cabo de Palos in Cartagena, Murcia, is the most sought-after cove for renting a property in Spain, according to Fotocasa.

After Cala Flores comes La Cala del Moral, in Malaga (11.03 euros per square metre); Cala Calafat, in L'Ametlla de Mar (9.26 euros per square metre) in Tarragona. The list continues with Cala Cortina, in Cartagena (8.44 euros per square metre); followed by Cala Finestrat, in Benidorm (10.52 euros per square metre), Cala la Garrofa, in Almería (7.66 euros per square metre); Cala la Font, in Salou (9.26 euros per square metre); Cala Major and Cala Estancia, both located in Palma de Mallorca.

Climate

Among the most sought-after beaches to buy, Andalucía’s coastal towns stand out, which account for the majority of users' searches. Playa el Zapillo, located in Almería (1,359 euros per square metre), Playa España, in Asturias (1,572 euros per square metre) and Playa de Islantilla, in the Huelva town of Lepe (967 euros per square metre) are also on the list.

Next come Playa de la Victoria, located in Cadiz (2,708 euros per square metre); Playa de la Barrosa, in the municipality of Chiclana de la Frontera (1,283 euros per square metre), Playa de El Palmar, in the province of Cádiz (1,567 euros per square metre); and Playa de Punta Umbría, in the municipality of the same name (1,709 euros per square metre).

"The climate has always been a great attraction that has attracted tourists from all over the world", commented Fotocasa spokesperson, María Matos, who added that, in Spain, "the warm, temperate climate enjoyed by the Mediterranean beaches is one of the great treasures that our country possesses". That is why, in her opinion, "it is not surprising that interest in these coastal shores is increasing all the time".