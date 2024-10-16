Three-year-old British girl drowns in a private swimming pool at a rural property in Malaga province

Eugenio Cabezas Axarquía Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 21:01 | Updated 21:16h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

There has been a tragedy at a rural property in the Axarquia area of Malaga province. A three year old girl died this Wednesday afternoon in the swimming pool of a country house located between the municipalities of Torrox and Cómpeta, in the area known as Pago de Montealegre. The 112 emergency service coordination centre reported that, at around 12.04pm, operators received a distress call alerting them to a drowned minor, who was being given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) manoeuvres.

Immediately, an 061 air ambulance helicopter was mobilised, along with the Guardia Civil and Local Police officers from Torrox. Health and police sources confirmed the death of the child to 112 Andalucía.

According to SUR sources, the deceased minor is British and lived with her parents in a rural house in Torrox, along with two older siblings, who study at a secondary school in the town. Both parents apparently telework from home. The Guardia Civil has taken charge of the investigation. The first hypothesis is that the girl may have fallen into the pool at a time when her parents had lost sight of her in the house.

The mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, has expressed his "sincere condolences" and his "deepest sympathy" to the family on behalf of all the residents of the Axarquia town. "Rest in peace", he added in a statement to SUR.