This is where you can try a range of Latin American cuisine on the Costa del Sol this week

Plaza Al-Ándalus in Rincón de la Victoria will be the setting for the Gastrolatino food festival from 7 to 10 August

SUR Rincón de la Victoria Wednesday, 6 August 2025, 12:16 Share

Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol is hosting the Gastrolatino Festival with dishes from Mexico, Chile, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela from 7 to 10 August on Plaza Al-Ándalus with a programme that includes food, dance and music

Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, said that the Gastrolatino Festival, "not only represents a commitment to cultural diversity but also a tourist attraction that complements the local gastronomic offer and positions Rincón de la Victoria as a destination of gastronomic and cultural interest".

The Gastrolatino Festival is designed for all audiences, with a diverse artistic programme that includes live music, traditional and contemporary dance performances and performances representative of each participating country. "Attendees will be able to enjoy rhythms including salsa, merengue, bachata, reggaeton and other popular genres, with Mexican mariachis, a Cuban and Brazilian show," explained Rafael Urquiza, head of Producciones Raíces.

The festival will offer flavours of the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Colombia, Uruguay, Argentina, Mexico, Spain and the United States, with typical dishes and drinks that will allow visitors to take a tour of the flavours of Latin America.

The event will also include a Latin American and international craft fair, where visitors can purchase unique handmade products and a children's area with activities specially designed for them, making the festival a space for the whole family. Admission to the festival is free and the programme will begin each day at 7.30 pm.