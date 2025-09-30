This is what to expect at Torrox's big annual fair on the eastern Costa del Sol

Eugenio Cabezas Torrox Tuesday, 30 September 2025, 15:07 Share

After the Real Feria de San Miguel in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol drew to a close on Monday 29 September, it is neighbouring Torrox's turn from Wednesday 1 to Sunday 5 October. Tamara Jerez, Morochos, OBK and Demarco will headline four of the nine free concerts and the town crier will be Juan José Martín, manager of the Estanco Gonzalo.

The fair will also feature performances by comedian Manolo Sarria, singers Erika Leiva, Tamara Jerez and Manuel Orta and the cast of the popular music TV show 'Se llama copla'. This year's Feria poster was designed by Cártama graphic designer Juan Francisco Espinosa.

Wednesday 1 October will mark the start of the Feria, with Children's Day, the election of Mr and Miss Fair, the opening speech, the official switch on if the lights, fireworks and a performance by Tamara Jerez, all on Plaza de la Constitución.

From Thursday the Caseta del Mayor opens its doors in the Jardines de Picasso and will host numerous performances. On Friday 3 October there will be a horse carousel in the afternoon and OBK will give a concert on Plaza de la Constitución, while on Saturday 4, in addition to an equestrian show by Paco Martos, there will be a headline performance by Demarco, among other activities.

On Sunday, the last day of the fair, after the afternoon party with DJs and the equestrian ribbon race, there will be a procession of the towns patron saints from the parish church to their chapel. At the end of the procession, a large fireworks display and the show “Se llama copla. El reencuentro” will mark the end of this year's fair on Plaza de la Constitución.