Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A previous Torrox feria. SUR
What to do

This is what to expect at Torrox's big annual fair on the eastern Costa del Sol

Tomorrow (Wednesday) marks the official start of the feria and it will run until Sunday 5 October

Eugenio Cabezas

Torrox

Tuesday, 30 September 2025, 15:07

After the Real Feria de San Miguel in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol drew to a close on Monday 29 September, it is neighbouring Torrox's turn from Wednesday 1 to Sunday 5 October. Tamara Jerez, Morochos, OBK and Demarco will headline four of the nine free concerts and the town crier will be Juan José Martín, manager of the Estanco Gonzalo.

The fair will also feature performances by comedian Manolo Sarria, singers Erika Leiva, Tamara Jerez and Manuel Orta and the cast of the popular music TV show 'Se llama copla'. This year's Feria poster was designed by Cártama graphic designer Juan Francisco Espinosa.

Wednesday 1 October will mark the start of the Feria, with Children's Day, the election of Mr and Miss Fair, the opening speech, the official switch on if the lights, fireworks and a performance by Tamara Jerez, all on Plaza de la Constitución.

From Thursday the Caseta del Mayor opens its doors in the Jardines de Picasso and will host numerous performances. On Friday 3 October there will be a horse carousel in the afternoon and OBK will give a concert on Plaza de la Constitución, while on Saturday 4, in addition to an equestrian show by Paco Martos, there will be a headline performance by Demarco, among other activities.

On Sunday, the last day of the fair, after the afternoon party with DJs and the equestrian ribbon race, there will be a procession of the towns patron saints from the parish church to their chapel. At the end of the procession, a large fireworks display and the show “Se llama copla. El reencuentro” will mark the end of this year's fair on Plaza de la Constitución.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Angry local residents protest against plans to build pier on quiet Costa del Sol beach
  2. 2 Man reported missing for three days found safe and well in Malaga village
  3. 3 Spain rugby team to face Fiji in Malaga this November
  4. 4 In the name of San Miguel
  5. 5 Malaga province marks its ties with Hawaii during conference in California
  6. 6 Malaga CF coach Sergio Pellicer faces long ban after red card in Burgos
  7. 7

    The underground cave art museum in Malaga
  8. 8 Europe hold off US fightback to secure Ryder Cup triumph in New York
  9. 9 Gibraltar literary festival tickets go on sale this week
  10. 10 Building the Future Marbella events raise 80,000 euros for Costa charities

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish This is what to expect at Torrox's big annual fair on the eastern Costa del Sol

This is what to expect at Torrox&#039;s big annual fair on the eastern Costa del Sol