This is the programme for Vélez-Málaga's Real Feria de San Miguel this weekend

The opening ceremony of the Real Feria de San Miguel in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol took place on Wednesday 24 September complete with fireworks and the presentation of the official poster, designed by local artist Yolanda Guirado.

The main events begin on the evening of Thursday 25 September with the opening of the night fair at the Prado del Rey venue, next to El Ingenio shopping centre, followed by the Miss and Mister contest, which will be preceded by a performance by Antonio Guerra's dance academy.

The daytime festivities will begin on Friday 26 September and continue until Monday, 29 September, which is a local public holiday commemorating the feast day of Saint Michael.

Efecto Pasillo, Pitingo, Las Carlotas, Laura Gallego, Lider J and Marta Santos will be giving concerts as part of a packed programme "full of established and prestigious artists, with fresh ideas and initiatives, and above all, aimed at all ages and interests", the town hall said in a statement.

Zoom The openining ceremony of Vélez-Málaga's 2025 Feria. Ayuntamiento Vélez-Málaga

On Friday 26 September Pitingo will be performing at the official 'caseta', from 11.30pm. Saturday 27 September is one of the main highlights of the fair. In addition to the daytime festivities, which are led by the Holy Week brotherhoods, associations and groups in the various 'casetas' and bars, there will be a concert by Marta Santos, who competed to become Spain's Eurovision entry in 2022. This is the only performance with an admission fee, which is five euros. Tickets are available at the Vélez-Málaga and Torre del Mar tourist offices and through the website malagaentradas.com. Saturday's programme will close with Líder J, on the same stage.

In addition to the entertainment provided by brass bands, dance groups and choirs, on Sunday the Canarian rhythms of Efecto Pasillo will be added to the mix, from 11.30pm also at the official 'caseta'. On Monday 29 September, the feast day of San Miguel, the livestock fair will come to an end, as will the daytime festivities and it will be Children's Day, with reduced prices on the attractions. The grand finale will come with the senior citizens' fair, with the election of senior Queen and King and finally a performance from Laura Gallego.

A spectacular new arch marks the entrance and starting point of the celebrations from Plaza de las Carmelitas. According to the town hall it combines "tradition and local identity, which promises to become the most photographed spot of this year's fair".

The entrance was designed and built by José Antonio Bravo and the artwork directed by Vélez-Málaga artist Francisco Santacruz. A number of local artists have helped to paint the arch which "reflects the pride and essence of Vélez-Málaga," according to the town hall.

Click here for more information and a full programme.