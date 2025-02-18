This is the exclusive Costa del Sol housing development with prices starting from 640,000 euros

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Tuesday, 18 February 2025, 16:39 Compartir

The property market continues to be red hot on the Costa del Sol with new private developments going up along the coast of Malaga province. The latest proposal comes from Seville-based developer, Grupo GS, which specialises in the luxury property market. The company announced plans for Residencial GS Nerja Sapphire last October, a project that reaffirms its position in the ‘premium’ property market, with the construction of 40 exclusive homes on a cliff in Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol.

The company announced on Monday 17 February that the exclusive homes that make up this development are already on sale, with prices starting at 640,000 euros. With a total investment of 32 million euros, the developer continues its growth strategy with projects in prime locations, strengthening its presence on the Costa del Sol.

GS Nerja Sapphire "offers an unbeatable location, right on the seafront and just a few metres from the iconic Balcón de Europa," it said in its press release, adding: "Its proximity to Plaza Cavana, Plaza de los Cangrejos and La Torrecilla beach makes it a privileged enclave that combines tranquillity, natural beauty and proximity to all services."

Lower environmental impact

The complex will consist of two- and three-bedroom homes, all designed with high quality materials and premium finishes. The surface areas of the homes, which range from 120 to 200 square metres, offer a wide variety of options to suit different needs and preferences, according to the property developer.

GS Nerja Sapphire will be built on a 5,200-square-metre plot, will take approximately 20 months to complete and create more than 160 jobs.

The main attractions include spacious terraces with private swimming pools, state-of-the-art home automation, swimming pool with solarium and pool bar, fully equipped gymnasium, putting green for golf lovers, as well as parking spaces and storage rooms. In addition, the development will have high efficiency air-conditioning systems in order to guarantee a lower environmental impact and optimised energy consumption.

For the developer, "Nerja is a jewel of the Costa del Sol that combines natural beauty with a rich history and a vibrant cultural life. Known for its stunning beaches such as Burriana and Calahonda, Nerja is the perfect destination for those looking to enjoy the sun and sea in a tranquil and picturesque setting."

The company already has projects in key cities and regions such as Madrid, Seville, the Balearic Islands, Cadiz, Malaga, Granada, Huelva, Valencia and Galicia.