This is the Costa del Sol town that's hosting a beer festival this weekend

Festibeer is taking place from Friday 14 to Sunday 16 February and will coincide with the town's Portovelis market on Saturday

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Wednesday, 12 February 2025, 13:09

Paseo de Andalucía in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol will be the venue for Festibeer, a beer festival run by Licahumann and the town hall from Friday 14 to Sunday 16 February.

The councillor responsible for the area Lourdes Piña was joined by manager of Licahumann, José Peña, on Monday 10 February to launch the initiative which Piña said she was "convinced will attract attention and will please all those who want to visit the vicinity". The festival will coincide on Saturday with Portovelis market.

The event will start at 7pm on Friday 14 February when the beer will start flowing and the first concert by Nacho Oropesa will start. The first evening will close at 2am and then it will reopen at 1pm with a table football tournament. Elise Soul Sistah and Los Lolipopers will perform at 5pm and 10pm respectively.

On Sunday there will be a private beer tasting at 1pm. To be selected to take part in the private tasting those interested need to find the Licahumann on Instagram. The Joker Rock Band will provide entertainment at 4pm and the event will close at 7pm.

