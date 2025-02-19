Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Official presentation of the classic car rally. SUR
These are the Malaga towns and villages where you can watch classic cars in action this weekend
These are the Malaga towns and villages where you can watch classic cars in action this weekend

The vehicles will cover more than 250 kilometres of roads in total, spread over a dozen municipalities in the province

Eugenio Cabezas

Comares

Wednesday, 19 February 2025, 12:10

Vintage car enthusiasts and 64 classic vehicles from all over Spain will be taking to the roads of the Axarquía area of Malaga province for the Clásica Villa de Comares car rally on Saturday 22 February.

The event is organised by the Town Hall, the Asociación Escudería Doble 30 and the Federación Española de Vehículos Antiguos and is the only one of its kind in Andalucía.

"The drivers and enthusiasts of classic vehicles are attracted by the uniqueness of the route such as its landscapes, the gastronomic offer and the quality accommodation. It is very important the role of this event in terms of tourism as they stay for the whole weekend, and get to know up to 16 different villages, " said the president of the Mancomunidad association of town halls in the Axarquía, Jorge Martín.

Manuel Melendo, president of the Asociación Escudería Doble 30, explained that the event is for "vehicles over 25 years old" and it will be held "on roads open to traffic and with average speeds not exceeding 50 kilometres per hour, respecting the rules of the road".

Melendo said that the cars include a "Mini Cooper from the 1970s, a small Fiat Panda to the powerful Porsche 924 and 944, or real gems such as the Alfa Romero which is the star of this year's poster”.

Organisers of the event explained that the route is divided into two sections, the morning section with 150 kilometres through municipalities such as Colmenar, Riogordo, Alfarnatejo; taking a break at around 1pm at the Fuente de los 100 Caños and then heading off for lunch at around 2.45pm in Alfarnate.

"The second section will consist of 112 kilometres, through the municipalities of Colmenar, Riogordo, Casabermeja and Malaga, before returning to Comares for the presentation of trophies to the winners," the organisers said.

The vehicles will cover more than 250 kilometres in total, spread over a dozen municipalities, "in which participants can enjoy driving their classic vehicles along the beautiful roads of the Axarquia," summarised Melendo, who added that “the participants enjoy the luxury of the roads and the gastronomy of the area”. ﻿

