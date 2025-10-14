The tiny Malaga village that's preparing for the 250th anniversary of American independence

During the meeting in Macharaviaya to discuss plans for the anniversary

Macharaviaya, a small village in the Axarquía area of Malaga province is best known for being the birthplace of Bernardo de Gálvez, a hero of the American Revolutionary War or War of Independence against the British which lasted from 1775 until 1783 .

The village continues to strengthen ties with the USA and in particular Pensacola, where de Gálvez led and won the battle.

The Axarquía village, which is home to just 500 people, received a visit from Colonels Miguel Ángel Pérez Bravo, director of the Southern Centre for Military History and Culture, and Marcos Alarcón de la Lastra Mendaro, head of Cultural Action at the same military centre, who were welcomed by the mayor, Antonio Campos town hall.

The purpose of the meeting was to coordinate and plan the participation of the Centre for Military History and Culture in the commemorative events on 4 July 2026, the date on which the 250th anniversary of the Independence of the United States will be celebrated.

During the meeting, possible institutional and cultural collaborations were discussed that would highlight Spain's contribution to the American independence process, with a view to strengthening the historical ties between the two countries "and give Macharaviaya the role it deserves in this international anniversary," a statement from the town hall said.

"In 2026, Macharaviaya will once again be the point of union between Spain and the United States, paying tribute to the figure of Bernardo de Gálvez and the legacy that unites us," added Campos.

The meeting marked the start of coordination work for a celebration that the town hall promises will be "exceptional", with an extensive programme of historical, cultural and diplomatic events that will make Macharaviaya the Spanish epicentre of the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of American independence.