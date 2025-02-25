Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Totalán E. Cabezas
The Malaga village that will be walking for charity this weekend
Charity

Residents of Totalán on the eastern side of the province are raising funds for Blanca, a 10-year-old girl with reduced mobility

Eugenio Cabezas

Tuesday, 25 February 2025, 19:54

The residents of Totalán, a village on the eastern side of Malaga province, are holding a charity walk on Sunday 2 March to help Blanca, a 10-year-old girl with reduced mobility.

The town hall and local women's association, who are organising the event, have said that the proceeds will be used to help Blanca with "essential" therapy and rehabilitation.

The walk will start at 11am at Plaza Antonio Molina, where a table will be set up with a box for donations and there will be a plant stall. The walk is expected to take around 1.5 hours and will be followed by drinks and snacks and as well as an announcement about how much has been raised.

"Despite her young age, little Blanca is a very courageous and hard-working girl. She likes to participate in all the activities that take place in the village and loves music, but at this time she needs our support to make it easier for her to achieve her goal," said the town hall. Organisers have said that Blanca will be taking part in the walk.

