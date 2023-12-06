The Malaga province children who are saving their school garden with water they collect while showering

José Rodríguez Cámara Rincón de la Victoria Wednesday, 6 December 2023, 18:15 Compartir Copiar enlace

Pupils at two primary schools in Rincón de la Victoria are saving their shower water to water the schools’ vegetable garden. They are collecting around 300 litres of water a week to keep the plot going during one of the worst droughts Malaga province has witnessed.

"When the water supply restrictions began the town hall informed us that we could not water the garden. That's when we came up with the idea", said Silvia Martín Romero, one of the year four teachers at Gregorio Marañón school.

Three days a week, school children come to class with a bottle of water they have collected from their showers at home and it is placed in large buckets that serve as tanks.

Compost bin

Between the Gregorio Marañón school in La Cala del Moral and the Tierno Galván school in Rincón de la Victoria, two of the most participative schools, there are seven hundred little volunteers who are keeping the lettuce, chard, cabbage and even strawberries alive. "We have water left over, which we don't throw away, of course, and we go on trips inside the school itself to water our small botanical garden, where there are native species," explained the teacher.

Sofía and Julia, two of the pupils involved, explained the keys to keeping the supply working well: they use a bucket to collect the water that comes out of the tap, mum or dad help with carrying the bucket and pouring the water into the bottle, they put a lid on the bottle and the bottle is taken to school. The idea is simple yet brilliant.

And the environmental commitment doesn't stop there. The schools have compost bins provided by the town hall where they deposit food waste, such as fruit or potato skins, which are also transported to the classroom to be turned into compost which, in turn, is used in the vegetable garden. "One day a mother came to me, and it must be said that they are also very involved, with 'white water', which she told me was from cooking pasta and, of course, it is also used for watering, the water is not thrown away,” explained the teacher.