Malaga animal shelter gets a flying visit and a makeover on popular Spanish TV programme

Isabel Méndez Malaga Friday, 6 September 2024, 11:25

An episode of the popular Spanish TV programme, Volando Voy (literally, flying I go), which airs on the Cuatro television channel, was recently filmed in the villages of Comares and Moclinejo in the Axarquía area to the east of Malaga province.

The episode was broadcast on Wednesday 4 August with presenter Jesús Calleja meeting Lorena, the founder of the Reyes dog shelter, along with other residents of the two villages including a number of foreigners who live in the area.

Jesús Calleja with Lorena (left) and some other women featured in the programme recorded in the Axarquía. SUR

In "one of the most beautiful villages in Spain" Jesús Calleja, along with a team of volunteers, helped Lorena, who had written to the programme asking for help to improve the facilities. "I received your letter and it was clear to me that we were going to get fully involved," said Calleja during the programme, as he praised the beauty of the area and the views he enjoyed from his helicopter while flying Lorena around the area.

Joseíllo and Christopher

With the residents of Comares gathered in the town's square, the presenter stressed that it was the "first time" that they had taken part in a project like this, so they were going to "support it fully".

Calleja had the help of Pomi Ramírez, considered one of the greatest experts on dog training and behaviour who has also written books with recipes for dogs. Also taking part in the programme were Teodora and María, two residents of Comares, who Calleja described as "one of the nicest pairs I have ever met".

Calleja, in the Comares square, flying in a helicopter with Lorena and chatting with Teodora. SUR

Although his intention was to take them both up in his helicopter, it was only María who dared to get into the helicopter. After her experience, she described the flight as "one of the best things that has ever happened to me".

Calleja also meets Joseíllo, one of the last lime workers in the area, who is good friends with Christopher, an American who has lived in Comares for around 20 years. The pair talk to the presenter about Joseíllo's life and the hardships his family endured during the postwar years. Christopher also explains how he has taken his friend travelling to different parts of Europe.

Challenge achieved

After two and a half months of work, during which time an emotional Lorena had not been allowed to visit the shelter, she was finally taken to see it by Calleja. On seeing the result, the founder of the Reyes shelter was visibly moved and, in tears, kept thanking those responsible for the programme and repeating: "I can't believe it, I can't believe it, I can't believe it".

Among other new features, the shelter has a park and a swimming pool for dogs, as some of the animals they have taken in need to exercise in the water. At the end of the programme a resident donated a car to the shelter, which had been a special request of Lorena's mum, who is also heavily involved with the shelter.

Upcoming challenges

This was the first episode of the tenth season of Voland Voy and future episodes will include the transformation of an old theatre in the most isolated village in Sierra Morena, in Seville province, creating a rehearsal room for the municipal band in Sierra de Gredos (Ávila). It will also revive a popular festival dedicated to wine in La Rioja and organise life-saving courses in the Lagunas de Ruidera, Ciudad Real.

To watch the full Axarquía episode click here.