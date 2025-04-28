Body of missing Nerja resident is found after he disappeared in Maro almost a month ago

Eugenio Cabezas Monday, 28 April 2025, 12:22 Compartir

Sad end to the search for Miguel Ramírez Fortes, also known as 'Luis el Reloj' - the 66-year-old Nerja resident with senile dementia who disappeared on 29 March. Almost a month after he was reported missing, his body was found this past Saturday, near the village of Maro, where he was last seen.

It was hikers who discovered the body near the La Coladilla ravine - an area close to the Al-Andalus hotel and the Nerja Cave, where access is difficult. The strong smell was what led them in the direction of the bushes, where they found him.

Awaiting autopsy

The body has been taken to the institute of legal medicine (IML) in Malaga for the autopsy. Although confirmation of identity is pending, the clothes and footwear match those that Miguel was wearing on the day of his disappearance. The initial inspection of the body found no signs of violence.

Two citizen searches were organised in the first days after the disappearance, with the participation of the Local Police, the Guardia Civil and Protección Civil. The canine units of the police also joined the search.