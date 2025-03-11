Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Broken awnings on Nerja's Plaza Tutti Frutti were removed on Monday morning. E. Cabezas
Sudden strong gust of wind causes widespread damage to Costa del Sol town
Weather

Sudden strong gust of wind causes widespread damage to Costa del Sol town

Experts are studying whether it was a small tornado that ripped through Nerja in the early hours of Monday 10 March which knocked down a wall on Plaza de España

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Tuesday, 11 March 2025, 15:31

Storm Jana has not only brought heavy rainfall to Malaga province. At around 3am on Monday 10 March a sudden gust of wind which is being investigated as to whether it could have been a small tornado or a waterspout that came ashore, wreaked havoc in the centre of Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol.

The wind broke several branches from the ficus trees on Plaza Tutti-Frutti and knocked down metal sheets, awnings, cornices and roof tiles, as well as dragging tables and chairs and knocking over parked motorbikes. The strong wind also knocked down a wall next to the town hall on Plaza de España.

The fallen wall is about 20 metres long and two metres high. The square currently has restricted access due to the danger of the wooden structures falling. The awnings were being removed by the hotel and catering business owners and the town hall has done the same with the wooden pergolas.

A wall was knocked down by the wind on Nerja's Plaza de España. E. C.

Nerja town hall staff spent Monday morning cleaning up the damage in the streets and on the two squares. No personal injuries have been reported although many residents reported being woken up in the early hours of the morning by the strong wind.

