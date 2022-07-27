Two streets in Maro given green light to be modernised to boost local economy The 244,997 euro project will be co-financed by Nerja's town hall and Malaga’s provincial authority, the Diputación

One of the roads that are going to be improved / e. cabezas

Nerja town hall has begun the process of drawing up the specifications for a project to remodel two streets in Maro to be put out to tender. The work will be carried out on Calle San José and San Joaquín. The tender will have a budget of 244,997.91 euros, which will be co-financed by the town hall and the Malaga’s provincial authority, the Diputación.

Mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo said that the work would allow the town hall to “continue transforming the town centre of Maro and provide residents with new infrastructure of higher quality.”

This project forms part of a package of measures aimed at helping the local economy following the pandemic and is expected to provide local jobs. It has the approval of the Partido Popular, Ciudadanos, Unidas Podemos and Vox, with the abstention of the PSOE and the independent councillor, José García.