Storm Konrad helps Malaga's Axarquía area emerge from severe drought status

The much needed rain has finally arrived in the Axarquía area to the east of Malaga province. As predicted by Spain's Aemet meteorological agency, the high-impact storm Konrad is leaving abundant precipitation in the upper part of the eastern part of Malaga province, the area most affected by the severe drought.

Looking at the measurements of the Junta de Andalucía's Hidrosur network so far thisThursday 13 March, the Benamargosa river is the wettest point in the province, with 46mm of rain by 11am this morning. La Viñuela reservoir has also exceeded 42mm while Alcaucín has seen 37 and Alfarnatejo, 25.

From being almost empty last year, with just 16 million cubic metres, it had risen to over 51 and was at 31.03 per cent of its capacity by 12.30pm on Thursday.

Guaranteed domestic supply

This means there is already enough water to guarantee domestic supply to the 14 municipalities that rely on the reservoir, without cuts for at least the next three years. As for the irrigation of the area's crops, the next Junta de Andalucía drought committee will have to determine how much water farmers can have access to when it next meets this month.

The levels will continue to increase for several days as there is more rain forecast, at least for the next 24 hours, and then again next week. In addition, the runoff will continue to enter the reservoir for some time.

La Viñuela is the largest dam in Malaga province and can store up to 164 million cubic metres, although it has rarely been full in its 36-year history. In terms of volume it is currently the second fullest reservoir in the province at 51.01 million cubic metres, after the Conde de Guadalhorce which has 61.74. Although it is important to bear in mind that the latter is much smaller than La Viñuela, with just 66.49 million cubic metres at full capacity.