Customised Stormtrooper Harley-Davidson motorcycle pays tribute to Star Wars

One might believe that the Harley-Davidson Softail Breakout motorcycle model is best left untouched - the Americans have created a work that is so difficult to improve that you'll probably end up making it worse, if you try to modify it. However, a group of professional vehicle customisation experts and artists in Vélez-Málaga on the Costa del Sol have risen to the challenge and, against all odds, created a motorcycle that would take every Star Wars fan straight to cloud nine.

The Stormtrooper is the Imperial Army-inspired model created by Francisco Ali Manen in his workshop Lord Drake Kustoms. A jewel on wheels, some might say.

Minimalistic and detailed design

The unique motorcycle presents a deeply detailed yet minimalistic design adorning a large, muscular and sleek bike. The source of inspiration is reflected in the satin white and black detailing, as well as in the emblematic elements of the saga: the 'buckets' (stormtrooper helmets), an X-wing ship (belonging to Luke Skywalker) and Darth Vader's head decorating the air filter, among many other details.

Stormtrooper SUR

The functional core of the motorcycle remains unchanged. It uses the Softail Breakout's twin-cylinder engine, equipped with a displacement of 1,923 cubic centimetres, four valves per cylinder, air- and oil-cooled. This Euro5 beast develops 102 horsepower at 5,000rpm and a maximum torque of 168 Newton metres at 3,500rpm. The engine roar is simply brutal, taken even further to the extreme on the Lord Drake Kustoms 'Stormtrooper' thanks to a new exhaust system and a specific air filter.

According to Ali Manen, the motorcycle has been ergonomically improved, with a lower riding position, making it perfect for enjoying the road. Manen and his team put over 300 hours of painstaking work in their creation, and for a reason - every detail has been selected and refined with care. The price of the motorcycle, which was commissioned by a private client, is unknown. Considering the amount of work that has gone into it and the price of the Softail Breakout, it could not be cheap, but it is definitely worth it.