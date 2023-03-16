Axarquía museum highlights Spanish legacy in the US The exhibition, organised by Spain’s Ministry of Defence and The Legacy association at the Mueso de Gálvez in Macharaviaya, is on until 16 April

The Gálvez Museum in Macharaviaya is holding an exhibition 'The Spanish Legacy in the United States of America', organised by Spain’s Ministry of Defence and The Legacy association. The sub-delegate for defence in Malaga, Eduardo Llorente, officially announced the exhibition on Tuesday 14 March together with the mayor of Macharaviaya, Antonio Campos and the mayor of La Viñuela, José Juan Jiménez.

The exhibition, which covers different historical periods, but focuses above all on the government of the first president of the United States, George Washington, and the reign of Spain’s King Charles III, “recalls the presence of our country in the United States and in which, of course, much had to do Bernando de Gálvez who was born in Macharaviaya", said Jiménez. He went on to complement the village for its “tireless work” to high establish important links between the two countries.

"This exhibition invites you to take a journey through history, discovering landmarks of our past, especially from the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries," said Jiménez. The exhibition has already visited around 12 Spanish provinces and has received more than 300,000 visitors. "I would like to thank the Ministry of Defence for thinking of Macharaviaya for this exhibition and also for bringing history closer to the people," Jiménez added.

Images from the exhibition SUR

The exhibition opens today, Thursday 16 March, at Macharaviaya’s Museo de los Gálvez and will remain open until 16 April. Admission is free and the museum is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11am to 2pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 3pm.