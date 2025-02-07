Spanish government promises to 'speed up' new Costa del Sol desalination plant

Eugenio Cabezas Axarquía Friday, 7 February 2025, 17:41 Compartir

The Axarquía area on the eastern side of Malaga province is still experiencing a serious drought, despite the heavy rains in autumn 2024 and the relatively wet winter so far. This means that there is still a need for a desalination plant, which has been a commitment of the central government since May 2023, when it declared the projects to be of general state interest. Almost two years later the project is still moving forward, albeit slowly.

In this context, the central government's representative in Malaga, Javier Salas held a meeting on Friday 7 February with the Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Morán, in which the pair discussed the progress made on the future Axarquía desalination plant, which the Spanish Government is undertaking with an investment of approximately one hundred million euros.

Salas said in a press release that "the government is waiting for the area's central board of farmers to deliver the preliminary project and to be able to speed up all the procedures for the construction of this important water project". He went on to say that the government "will speed up the procedures for the construction of the desalination plant as much as possible".

He went on to say that "in 2012 Mariano Rajoy's government ruled out the construction of a desalination plant on the western Costa del Sol when it was already tendered, an infrastructure that could be currently in operation if it had not been paralysed by the previous government".

He then said that Pedro Sánchez's government "is involved in alleviating the effects of the drought in the province of Malaga by providing one hundred million euros for this important infrastructure in the Axarquía’.

Prior to the meeting with Salas, the Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Morán, held a meeting with the future users of the Axarquía desalination plant at the offices of the state-owned water company Acuamed in Malaga city. The meeting was attended by representatives of the different administrations.

In addition to the Secretary of State, the meeting was attended by Ramiro Angulo from the Junta de Andalucía, the provincial representative from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fernando Fernández, and the mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Lupiañez. The state company, which is in charge of building the facility, was represented by its president Francisco Baratech. There were also representatives from other town halls and the farming community in the Axarquía.

According to a government statement, "This meeting has allowed us to exchange impressions with the future users of the facility and to evaluate the current state of progress of the engineering work being carried out to define the new desalination plant." ‘

The meeting was described as "very fruitful" by those involved and it has enabled the roadmap to be set so that, "with the coordinated action of all parties, this great project becomes a reality". However, no new dates or deadlines have been set.