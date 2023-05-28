Socialist Pablo Crespillo continues as mayor in Salares

Eugenio Cabezas Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The PSOE has once again won the elections in Salares. With 100% of the votes counted, the socialists obtained 58.26% of the votes and four councillors. In second place is the PP with 40.94% of the votes and one councillor. The Agora Party did not obtain any votes.

With these results, the socialist Pablo Crespillo will continue to lead the council of the smallest municipality in the province, with just 175 residents, as of 1 January 2022, according to the National Statistics Institute (INE). The new council will be made up of socialist councillors Pablo Crespillo, José Luis Puertas, Daniel Ramos and Manuel García. The PP will be represented by Carmen María Serrano. Crespillo has been mayor since 2015, so this will be his third consecutive term in office.

In the 2019 elections, the PSOE was also the most voted party, with 55.64% of the votes and four councillors. The PP came second, with 39.1% of the votes and one councillor.