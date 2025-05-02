Socialist mayor returns to power after vote of no confidence in Malaga village

Eugenio Cabezas Friday, 2 May 2025, 18:39 Compartir

The socialist PSOE party is once again in power in Totalán town hall in the east of Malaga province following a vote of no confidence against the Partdo Popular (PP) mayor, Victor Martín, who had been in power since June 2023.

Miguel Ángel Escaño is once again mayor of Totalán, after the success on Wednesday of the vote filed during Holy Week by the PSOE and the independent councillor, Margarita Blanco, to unseat the PP.

The vote has been marked by local resident and political tension, which included two street protests organised by the PP and around 100 residents took part. However, the council meeting went ahead without serious incidents, with four Guardia Civil officers in attendance. However, when the session ended, Blanco had to be escorted to her home by the Guardia Civil.

Blanco justified her support for the vote of no confidence saying there had been "institutional paralysis and the deterioration of municipal life" since the PP took over in 2023.

Awareness of the situation

Escaño said that he assumes the post "with respect, humility and a deep awareness of the situation of the municipality". He went on to say, "As a resident committed to the present and future of Totalán, this is not a personal attack or political revenge, it is a legitimate instrument provided for by law, to correct the course of a government that in two years has demonstrated its incapacity."

Escaño, who is a nurse by profession, acknowledged that the PP has brought forward "some positive initiatives, but there have been mistakes, erratic and inefficient decisions".

Escaño was mayor of Totalán between 2007 and 2023, when he lost his absolute majority. In the last election, the PSOE won most votes, but tied with the PP with each party gaining three councillors. The key to governability was held by councillor Margarita Blanco, who contested the elections as an independent councillor. However, after signing the first agreement with the PP, she switched to the PSOE. Her former party has accused her of being a "turncoat".